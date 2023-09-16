DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,836 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after buying an additional 96,270 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

