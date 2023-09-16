DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Solar from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.