DnB Asset Management AS Sells 121 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. SouthState Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $180.56 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.