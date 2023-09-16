DnB Asset Management AS Sells 14,426 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

ED opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

