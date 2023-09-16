DnB Asset Management AS Sells 15,048 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $101,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

