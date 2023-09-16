DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,624 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

