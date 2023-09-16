DnB Asset Management AS Sells 26,977 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,977 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,084,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,057,000 after acquiring an additional 177,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $57,420,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.