DnB Asset Management AS Sells 704 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $392.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day moving average of $362.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

