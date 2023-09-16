DnB Asset Management AS Sells 794 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.