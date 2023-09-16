DnB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after buying an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $283.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

