DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 50,462 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HP were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 560.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.34 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

