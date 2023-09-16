DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

BK opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.