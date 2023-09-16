DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

