DnB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $234.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

