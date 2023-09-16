Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dover worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

DOV stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

