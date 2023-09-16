Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Earns Buy Rating from Aegis

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Aegis in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Draganfly Trading Up 2.3 %

DPRO stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 534.33% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

