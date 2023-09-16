Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

DFLI stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $28.75.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

