Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

