Duality Advisers LP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Trupanion worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 496,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $17,687,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,734,000 after buying an additional 325,354 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.86 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

