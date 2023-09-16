Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equinix by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $776.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $781.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

