Duality Advisers LP Purchases 9,987 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $425,963.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,334 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.01. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $83.73.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.