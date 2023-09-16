Duality Advisers LP Sells 25,956 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

