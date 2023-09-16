Duratec Limited (DUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Duratec’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Duratec Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert (Phil) Harcourt sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.87), for a total value of A$3,645,000.00 ($2,351,612.90). Corporate insiders own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Duratec

Duratec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of assessment, protection, remediation, and refurbishment services to a range of assets, primarily steel and concrete infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Defence, Mining & Industrial, Buildings & Facades, and Energy segments.

