Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EVF opened at $5.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.