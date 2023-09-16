Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $194.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $177.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.