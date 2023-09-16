Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $213.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.86.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $177.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.