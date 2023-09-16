Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $173.60 and last traded at $173.79. 238,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,066,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.31.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $97,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

