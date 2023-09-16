eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.93 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 0.60. eGain has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in eGain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in eGain by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

