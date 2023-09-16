Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $98.86 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

