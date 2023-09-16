Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.64. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,196,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock worth $295,803,385. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.