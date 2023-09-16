Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGRP opened at $23.48 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

