EQT Holdings Limited (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous final dividend of $0.49.
EQT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.
EQT Company Profile
