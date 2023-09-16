EQT Holdings Limited (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous final dividend of $0.49.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

