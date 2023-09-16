Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $776.22 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $781.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $743.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.