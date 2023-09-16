Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 686,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 914,141 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 152,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

