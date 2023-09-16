Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Euroapi in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Euroapi Stock Performance

About Euroapi

EAPIF opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.81. Euroapi has a twelve month low of C$10.98 and a twelve month high of C$23.40.

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

