Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Euroapi in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.
