Financial Analysis: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equitrans Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 2 4 4 0 2.20 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $9.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Equitrans Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.38 billion 3.01 -$269.34 million ($0.73) -13.15 Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million 1.95 N/A N/A N/A

Kodiak Gas Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equitrans Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -18.60% 20.49% 2.77% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

