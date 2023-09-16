First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 203,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 419,471 shares.The stock last traded at $24.27 and had previously closed at $24.15.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

