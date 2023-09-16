FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 175,454 shares.The stock last traded at $40.37 and had previously closed at $40.30.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $147,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

