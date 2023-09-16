Flux Power’s (FLUX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $38,888.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter worth $534,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 86,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

