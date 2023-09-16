Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) & JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Critical Analysis

Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frasers Group and JOANN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A $0.30 26.61 JOANN $2.19 billion 0.02 -$200.60 million ($5.73) -0.16

Frasers Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frasers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frasers Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 JOANN 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Frasers Group and JOANN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

JOANN has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Frasers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frasers Group is more favorable than JOANN.

Profitability

This table compares Frasers Group and JOANN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A JOANN -10.79% -99.95% -4.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Frasers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.4% of JOANN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frasers Group beats JOANN on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Flannels, Cruise, van mildert, House of Fraser, Sofa.com, and Jack Wills. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group plc in December 2019. Frasers Group plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. Its products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other categories consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. The company offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

