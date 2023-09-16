Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.08. Frontline shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 493,956 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Frontline

Frontline Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.59%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.