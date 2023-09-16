Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.08. Frontline shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 493,956 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
View Our Latest Report on Frontline
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.59%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.