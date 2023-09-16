FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMAR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

YMAR stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.