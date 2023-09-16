G999 Trading 35.3% Higher This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,060.43 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00035693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003400 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

