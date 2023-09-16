Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 128,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 110,769 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

