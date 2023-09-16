Geoffrey Cumming Acquires 937,500 Shares of AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Cumming bought 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).

AnteoTech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

Get AnteoTech alerts:

AnteoTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AnteoTech Limited develops, commercializes, manufactures, and distributes products for clean energy technology and life science markets primarily in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. Its products include AnteoBind ready-to-use applications to streamline and enhance the conjugation process; and AnteoX, an additive that reinforces battery binders helping maximize performance of silicon containing anodes.

Receive News & Ratings for AnteoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnteoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.