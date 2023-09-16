Geoffrey Cumming Acquires 937,500 Shares of AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Cumming bought 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).
AnteoTech Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.
AnteoTech Company Profile
