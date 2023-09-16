Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $8.74 million and $1.78 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

