GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 289,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 581,580 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.21.

GCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $465.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

