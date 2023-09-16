Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 262,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,604,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 101,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

