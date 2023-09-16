Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $1,749,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $2,195,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,639,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Globe Life by 22.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,968,000 after acquiring an additional 127,393 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.83 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

