Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.86

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 387183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 128.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 478,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 268,860 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

